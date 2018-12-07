Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tomorrow’s basketball game against Western Kentucky, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Scoring Barrage

Arkansas has drawn rave reviews for its defense so far this season, but it piled on a bunch of points in its last two games to remind everyone it is also capable on offense.

Against Florida International, the Razorbacks dropped 121 points. That was their most in a game since opening the 2009-10 season with a 130-68 win over Alcorn State, which is remembered for Rotnei Clarke’s 51-point performance.

They followed it up by going on the road and nearly hitting triple digits again, coming up just short with 98 points. The two-game total of 219 points is Arkansas’ highest in back-to-back games since the 2000-01 season, when it scored 221 total points against Grambling State (121) and Maryland-Eastern Shore (100). That was Nolan Richardson’s penultimate season at Arkansas.

Road Blowout