Congratulations. You made it to Friday. To help send you into the weekend, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

SMU’s Balanced Attack

I got bored the other day, so I decided to look over some SMU stats. One thing that immediately jumped out at you is that the Mustangs not only had two 1,000-yard receivers – Trey Quinn and Courtland Sutton – but they also had a 1,000-yard rusher in Xavier Jones.

Over the last five years, only 13 FBS teams have accomplished this feat. However, it might be tough for head coach Chad Morris to replicate it in the SEC. All but two of the occurrences were at Group of Five or Big 12 schools.

The only exceptions were in 2013, when Florida State and LSU did it in the ACC and SEC, respectively. The Seminoles, led by receivers Rashad Greene (1,128 yards) and Kelvin Benjamin (1,011 yards) and running back Devonta Freeman (1,016 yards), won the national title that season. The Tigers did it with receivers Jarvis Landry (1,193 yards) and Odell Beckham Jr. (1,152 yards) and running back Jeremy Hill (1,401 yards). They finished the year 10-3.