Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tomorrow’s game against LSU, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Arkansas’ Unprecedented Recruiting

With Arkansas coming off an open date and no game to analyze, I decided to take a deeper look at the Razorbacks’ 2019 recruiting class. By now, you probably know it is on pace to be their best class of the recruiting era (since 2002). It is currently ranked 12th nationally, which is four spots higher than the 2009 class.

Making what Chad Morris and company are doing on the recruiting trail unprecedented is that it’s coming with zero success on the field. Typically, teams that win are the ones that land the best players and have the best recruiting classes.

From 2002-2018, teams with a top-15 recruiting ranking were coming off a losing season only 11.4 percent of the time. Throw out the six-win teams who had a losing record only because of bowl games and that drops to 7.8 percent.

The Razorbacks will likely be heavy underdogs in their final three games against LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri, meaning it is very possible they end the season with a 2-10 record. A two-win team has never signed a top-15 class, so Arkansas could be the first.

The highest a team has ever finished in Rivals’ recruiting rankings following a two-win season was 17th. That happened in 2013-14 when Kentucky went 2-10 in Mark Stoops’ first season but still signed 10 four-star prospects. Six players in that class are still on the Wildcats’ depth chart as they were in position to win the SEC East last week.

Minnesota also signed the 17th-ranked class in 2008 after going 1-11 in Tim Brewster’s first season. Those players helped him reach back-to-back bowl games the next two years, but Brewster was fired after a 1-6 start in 2010 and that class had consecutive three-win seasons.

Those are the two outliers, though, as Power Five/BCS teams coming off two-, one- or no-win seasons have an average recruiting ranking of 57.5 in their next class.