Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the final day of the work week and get you to tomorrow’s game against Ole Miss, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Boyd’s Breakthrough

One of the best performances by Arkansas last week was courtesy of running back Rakeem Boyd, who finished with 102 yards on 15 carries.

It was the Razorbacks’ first 100-yard effort against Alabama since Darren McFadden ran for 195 in 2007. During that span, they had at least one such game against every other SEC team except Vanderbilt - which they played just twice.

In the Razorbacks’ 29 all-time matchups with the Crimson Tide, Boyd is just the fifth player to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark. The others were Oscar Malone (113 yards in 1994), Madre Hill twice (105 yards in 1995 and 120 yards in 1998), Cedric Cobbs (198 yards in 2003) and Darren McFadden twice (112 yards in 2006 and 195 yards in 2007).

Since Nick Saban took over at Alabama in 2007, Boyd is just the 14th player with a 100-yard rushing game against the Crimson Tide. Here is the full list, sorted by total rushing yards: