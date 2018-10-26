Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get to tomorrow’s game against Vanderbilt, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Benintendi’s Breakthrough Game

Before we jump into all of the football stats, let’s take a moment to appreciate what Andrew Benintendi did for the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. The former Arkansas star went 4 for 5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.

To put some perspective on that, Benintendi is just the third player in franchise history with four hits in a World Series game, joining Jacoby Ellsbury in Game 3 of the 2007 World Series and Wally Moses in Game 4 of the 1946 World Series.

At just 24 years old, he is also just the fourth player during the Expansion Era (since 1961) to collect four hits in a World Series game before turning 25, joining Kris Bryant of the Cubs (Game 6, 2016), Ellsbury of the Red Sox (Game 3, 2007) and Lenny Dykstra of the Mets (Game 3, 1986). Seven of the nine players to do it before 1961 are now in the Hall of Fame: Joe Medwick, Hank Greenberg, Mel Ott, Goose Goslin, Freddie Lindstrom, Frankie Frisch and Ty Cobb.

Making the feat even more impressive is that three of the hits came off of Clayton Kershaw, who - despite struggling in the postseason - is widely considered one of the best pitchers of this generation.

A seven-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 MVP, Kershaw has been particularly dominant against left-handed batters, limiting them to a .195 batting average during his career. Benintendi is just the fourth left-hander with three hits off of him in one game, joining All-Stars Matt Carpenter, Christian Yelich and Eric Hosmer.

Benintendi followed up that performance with an 0-for-3 day with two strikeouts in Game 2, but did draw a walk and come around to score. He also made another highlight reel play in left field.