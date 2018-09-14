Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tomorrow’s game against North Texas, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Quick Release

One of the things Arkansas’ coaches and players have said several times while discussing North Texas’ offense is quarterback Mason Fine’s ability to get rid of the ball quick. Now in his third year as the Mean Green’s starter, the reigning C-USA Offensive Player of the Year has a very good grasp of their Air Raid offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fine has taken an average of 2.50 seconds to throw the ball this season. Of the Razorbacks’ 11 FBS opponents this season, only Missouri (Drew Lock - 2.12 sec.), Ole Miss (Jordan Ta’amu - 2.22 sec.) and Colorado State (K.J. Carta-Samuels - 2.47 seconds) have starting quarterbacks who get rid of the ball quicker.

Getting Fine out of rhythm - whether it be by pressure, knocking receivers off routes or something else - will be a huge key to success for Arkansas’ defense. When throwing passes in less than 2.5 seconds, Fine completes them at an 81.1 percent rate. His completion percentage drops to 59.5 percent when he takes 2.5 seconds or longer. That can’t just be attributed to a small sample size this season, either, as it was similar last season: 71.7 percent on quick throws and just 55.2 percent when taking longer.