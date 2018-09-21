Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through your workday and to tomorrow game at Auburn, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Big Underdog

As of Thursday evening, the line for Arkansas’ game at Auburn this weekend was hovering around 30 points in favor of the Tigers. That is a huge number, as the Razorbacks have been 30-point-or-more underdogs just twice since 1997 and both of those were road games at the No. 1 team in the country.

Here’s a list of the five largest point spreads against Arkansas since 1997…

1. Oct. 14, 2017 - at No. 1 Alabama: -37 (lost 41-9, won ATS)

2. Oct. 4, 1997 - at No. 1 Florida: -34 (lost 56-7, lost ATS)

t-3. Oct. 19, 2013 - at No. 1 Alabama: -29.5 (lost 52-0, lost ATS)

t-3. Sept. 17, 2005 - at No. 1 USC: -29.5 (lost 70-17, lost ATS)

5. Nov. 29, 2013 - at No. 15 LSU: -28 (lost 21-17, won ATS)

Talent Gap

A couple of weeks ago, I analyzed each SEC team’s Week 1 two-deep depth chart and averaged out the players’ Rivals rating to determine which teams had the most talent in terms of recruiting. The results yielded some surprises, but it was mostly about what you would expect.

This week, I used the same data but analyzed the starters for each SEC team through the first three weeks of the season and averaged out those players’ Rivals ratings. That didn’t change the rankings much, but Arkansas dropped from 12th to a tie for last with Vanderbilt. Also, the gap between Alabama and the rest of the conference is still incredible.

Here are those numbers...