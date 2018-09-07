Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get to tomorrow’s game against Colorado State, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Storey is the Story

Redshirt junior Ty Storey stole the show in last week's opener against Eastern Illinois, coming off the bench and completing 12 of 17 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the first extended playing time of his career. He added 15 yards and another score on the ground.

According to ESPN's Total QBR statistic, it was the second-best performance by a quarterback in all of college football in Week 1. He earned a 96.6 grade, which ranked behind only Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa's 98.8. It was just ahead of Syracuse's Eric Dungey (96.1), Boise State's Brett Rypien (95.5) and Boston College's Anthony Brown (95.1).

It was also the seventh-best single-game performance by an Arkansas quarterback since 2004, which is how far back the statistic goes: