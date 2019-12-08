Arkansas announced Sam Pittman as the 34th head coach in school history Sunday night and will officially introduce him Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the long-time offensive line coach from a numbers perspective…

Pittman as a Recruiter

The aspect of Pittman’s hire that has most fans excited is how well he has recruited offensive linemen, including his time with the Razorbacks from 2013-15.

While in Fayetteville, Pittman landed 11 offensive line recruits. That number includes Jake Heinrich, who committed to him and stuck with Arkansas even after he left for Georgia. Those players had an average Rivals rating of 5.75. Here’s a breakdown of those players:

5.6 (3*) - 1

5.7 (3*) - 6

5.8 (4*) - 1

5.9 (4*) - 3

It’s worth noting that the lone 5.6 three-star prospect he brought to Arkansas was from the junior college ranks. However, he turned out okay, as Sebastian Tretola became an All-American and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC.

Since Pittman’s departure, Arkansas’ offensive line recruiting has fallen off a cliff. The 15 prospects landed by subsequent offensive line coaches Kurt Anderson and Dustin Fry had an average Rivals rating of 5.53 and none were above a 5.6:

5.3 (2*): 1

5.4 (2*): 2

5.5 (3*): 4

5.6 (3*): 8

Coaching at a college football blue-blood program like Georgia, Pittman’s recruiting has reached new heights in recent years. Since 2017, he has landed 19 offensive linemen. Their average Rivals rating has been 5.9 - or a high four-star level. He’s actually hauled in more five-star prospects than three-star prospects. Here’s that breakdown: