Arkansas is playing for a national championship against Oregon State this week, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, so we decided to put together a special “Hutch’s Stat Pack” for the occasion.

Triple Crown Attempt

If the Razorbacks win the best-of-three championship series, it will be their first national title in baseball. They have made it the College World Series eight previous times and even finished runner-up in 1979, but have never won it all.

Outside of the men and women’s track and field programs – which have combined to win 43 – the only UA sports to capture a team national championship are football (1964) and men’s basketball (1994).

Although ESPN and others might not recognize it, Arkansas could become the seventh program in NCAA history to win a national title in all three major sports. It would be just the second SEC school to accomplish the feat, joining Florida.

3 games vs. 5 games

Arkansas and Oregon State took different paths to the College World Series championship series.

The Razorbacks stayed in the winner’s bracket by winning all three of their games, while the Beavers took a much more difficult route. They lost their first game to North Carolina and had to rattle off four straight victories to make it to this point, meaning they have played five total games in Omaha.

That bodes well for Arkansas because it was able to get its normal pitching rotation set for the series. Oregon State, on the other hand, will likely be forced to pitch guys on short rest for the second time in Omaha.

This is the sixth time the finals have set up this way since the NCAA went to a best-of-three championship series in 2003. Of the previous five, the undefeated team entering the series has won the title four times.

The lone exception came in 2006, when Oregon State fought its way through the loser’s bracket, lost the first game in the finals to North Carolina and then won back-to-back games to capture its first national title.

Loaded Lineup

One reason Oregon State has been so good this season is because it has one of the deepest lineups in the country. A prime example of that is the fact five of the Beavers’ regular starting position players were selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft – including three first-rounders.

Playing a tough non-conference schedule and being in the SEC, Arkansas is no stranger to going up against talented players. In fact, the Razorbacks have already faced 26 position players who were picked in the top 10 rounds.

Those players managed only 64 hits in 253 at bats against Arkansas, good for a .253 batting average. They also had an on-base percentage of .347 and slugging percentage of .419, thanks to 10 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 34 walks and three hit by pitches. Arkansas’ pitchers struck them out 73 times, as well.

Potential Record Breakers

A pair of single-season school records could fall this week if things go well for Arkansas.

Blaine Knight is currently tied with Rich Erwin (1979) and Steve Krueger (1980) for the most wins with 13 and Matt Cronin is currently tied with Colby Suggs (2013) for the most saves with 13.

If both were to pick up No. 14 on Monday, they’d not only own the school record, but they’d have the Razorbacks within one game of winning a national championship.

Double Digit Dingers

With home runs in each of the last two games to give him 10 for the season, Dominic Fletcher is the latest member of Arkansas’ “double digit dingers” club in 2018. He follows Eric Cole (14), Heston Kjerstad (14), Casey Martin (13) and Carson Shaddy (13). Luke Bonfield is right on the doorstep with nine.

The Razorbacks had only five players reach the 10-home run mark over the last seven seasons combined. One of those players was actually Fletcher, who hit 12 as a freshman last year.

As a team, Arkansas has 98 home runs this season. That is six more than the previous single-season school record set in 2010 and is tied with Clemson for third nationally this season. Only Tennessee Tech (135) and Florida (100) have hit more.

