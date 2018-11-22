Happy Thanksgiving! To help you steer the Thanksgiving discussions away from politics and back toward sports, we are doing a special edition of Hutch’s Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past week. Enjoy!

With only one game remaining against the same team the Razorbacks ended last season against, it is actually a comparison through the first 11 games of the season.

Throughout the season, HawgBeat has been tracking how well Arkansas’ numbers stack up to last season’s stats. However, instead of going strictly game-by-game, we’ve been including 2017’s comparable games.

Here is how Arkansas stacks up with the rest of the SEC (14 teams) and FBS (130 teams) in Pro Football Focus’ team categories…

*Must have played at least 20 percent of the snaps to qualify for this list. (Dalton Wagner and Giovanni LaFrance earned grades of 70.6 and 76.3, respectively, but played only 11.1 and 4.3 percent of the snaps.)

They are broken down by where the ball was thrown. For example, a slant route that the receiver takes 40 yards to the house goes down as a 40-yard touchdown, but the pass may have traveled only 4 or 5 yards in the air.

Redshirt junior Ty Storey played most of the game against Mississippi State, but true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones also got some action. We’ll post all three of their Pro Football Focus passing charts below.

Hog Hoops Quick Hitters

~Daniel Gafford turned in a superstar performance in Arkansas’ 73-72 win over Indiana on Sunday. He scored a career-high 27 points on 12 of 15 shooting and matched a career high with 12 rebounds, while also notching three blocks and two steals. Only four other college basketball players have hit those totals while shooting at least 80 percent from the floor since the 2010-11 season: Chris Singleton (Florida State), Brice Johnson (North Carolina), Kinu Rochford (Fairleigh Dickinson) and Youssou Ndoye (St. Bonaventure).

~Though the first four games of the season, Gafford is shooting 75.6 percent (31 of 41) from the floor. The single-season UA record is 70.4 percent by Oliver Miller in 1990-91.

~All five of Arkansas’ starters scored in double figures Wednesday, helping the Razorbacks beat Montana State 90-68.

~The 29 assists Arkansas notched in that game were its most in a single game since having 30 against Portland State on Nov. 18, 2005, according to HogStats.com.

Other CFB Gems

~Although this is the fifth year of the College Football Playoff, it hit a first Tuesday night. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan occupied the top four spots of the rankings for the third straight week, something that had previously never happened.

~One of the biggest games this weekend is the Apple Cup between Washington State (10-1) and Washington (8-3). The Cougars come into the game averaging 40.5 points per game, but Mike Leach’s offenses haven’t always done well against Chris Petersen’s defenses. Over the last four years, Washington State has averaged just 13.5 points against its rival, compared to 34.6 points against all other teams.

~Three different Big Ten running back rushed for at least 200 yards last week, including two in one game. Maryland’s Anthony McFarland ran for 298 yards in a 52-51 losing effort against Ohio State, which was led by J.K. Dobbins’ 203 rushing yards. The other was Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor going off for 321 yards in a 47-44 triple-overtime win over Purdue.

Historic MNF Game

The Los Angeles Rams snuck by the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory on Monday Night Football. It was an instant classic that featured several interesting statistical tidbits...

~The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to score 50 points and lose. According to Elias Sports, teams scoring 50-plus points were 216-0.

~Kansas City has scored 91 points in their two losses this season, as it also lost 43-40 to the Patriots. The 1966 New York Giants are the only other NFL team to lose multiple games in a season when scoring 40-plus points, according to Elias Sports.

~The 105 combined points are the third most in a single game in NFL history, behind only the 113 points in the Redskins’ 72-41 win over the Giants in 1966 and the 106 points in the Bengals’ 58-48 win over the Browns in 2004.

~Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a Monday Night Football-record six touchdown passes in the loss. It’s his second six-touchdown game of the season, something only Ben Roethlisberger (in 2014) and Y.A. Tittle (in 1962) had done previously.

~Mahomes now has 37 touchdown passes this season. That is the third most though 11 games in NFL history, behind only Peyton Manning’s 41 in 2004 and Tom Brady’s 39 in 2007.

~Despite all of the points, Todd Gurley saw his 13-game streak with at least one touchdown come to an end.

~Aaron Darnold had two strip-sacks for Los Angeles, giving him 14.5 sacks this season. That is the most by a defensive tackle since 1992.

~The Chiefs and Rams combined for 1,001 yards. That includes 215 receiving yards by Tyreek Hill, 127 receiving yards by Travis Kelce, 107 receiving yards by Brandin Cooks and 111 total yards (70 rushing, 41 receiving) by Kareem Hunt.

College Hoops Notes

~Lipscomb pulled off its first upset over an AP top-25 team in school history with a 73-64 win over No. 18 TCU on Tuesday. The Bison had lost their last 13 games against ranked opponents by double digits.

~Over its first five games - which included two top-10 opponents - Duke was so dominant that it trailed a total of only 35 seconds. That changed in the Maui Invitational final against No. 3 Gonzaga, when the Blue Devils lost 89-87.