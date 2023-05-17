1. JALIL BETHEA

Jalil Bethea (Nur B. Adam / Bucks County Courier Times-USA TODAY NETWORK)

CURRENT RANKING: 39 WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: Bethea got a bump in the last rankings refresh, jumping all the way from No. 80 to his current spot. Through three sessions of EYBL play, however, it’s clear he’s still a bit undervalued. The long, 6-foot-4 guard can shoot the lights out from all over the floor and he is also able to consistently get by his man and into the teeth of the defense. He still needs some development as a distributor and a defender, but Bethea is sprinting toward his sky-high potential and could threaten to break into the top 15 when the rankings get a facelift in June. He’s been a big reason for his Team Final squad’s success thus far and is clearly a lead guard that impacts winning in a number of ways. RECRUITMENT: Syracuse, Temple and Miami seem most involved for the time being, though his offer list could see some late additions. Bethea has already visited Temple and ‘Cuse, and he hopes to tour Miami later this year.

2. ANNOR BOATENG

CURRENT RANKING: 16 WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: It might be a bit too early in the grassroots season to get too carried away talking about Boateng’s rankings potential because he’s already highly regarded, but if his first weekend on the EYBL circuit was any indication there simply aren’t many more complete prospects in the country. His first game of the grassroots season saw him score 26 points and grab seven rebounds in a matchup with top-five prospect Dylan Harper. Boateng scored from every part of the floor in the contest, shooting 50% and showing impressive effort on both the glass and the defensive end. He averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in four games in Dallas last weekend. If Boateng stays the course a move into the top 10 feels like a forgone conclusion. RECRUITMENT: Boateng, who plays his high school ball at Little Rock (Ark.) Central, is already a priority target for schools such as Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Auburn. His offer list is likely to explode this summer.

3. BRANDON CRAWFORD

CURRENT RANKING: Unranked WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: Crawford, who reclassified from 2023 to 2024 last season, was one of the top breakout performers of the first session of adidas 3SSB, and he won’t be unranked for long, even if he’s been hampered by an ankle sprain for the last two weeks. Crawford is set to crash into the rankings based on an opening weekend that saw him dominate for stretches and showcase a unique skill set for his 6-foot-10 frame. His calling card is his ability to block shots and impact games in the paint, but he’s much more than a defensive specialist. Crawford has taken positive steps when it comes to developing his offensive game, which he showcased against stiff competition in Omaha a few weeks back. His build, athleticism, size and upside are all undeniable. RECRUITMENT: Crawford is just now making his presence known on the national stage and will play next season for Link Year Prep. Schools such as South Carolina, Penn State, Iowa, Florida State, Alabama and Clemson are showing preliminary interest in the big man.

4. AUSTIN SWARTZ

CURRENT RANKING: 135 WHY HE’S ON THE RISE: When we talk about potential for a massive rankings jump we talk about Swartz. The Boo Williams Elite star’s current No. 135 ranking gives him the potential to shoot up the list as though propelled from a cannon. One of the most consistent and aggressive scorers in the EYBL, Swartz has consistently outperformed his ranking all spring. Swartz has a smooth stroke from deep and can take over a game from behind the arc, but he is also well-versed in using his thick frame to create space and score in the lane. Swartz is a walking bucket and a top 100 prospect, even if his ranking says otherwise for the time being. RECRUITMENT: Virginia Tech and Georgia have established early relationships with Swartz and offered before he really began to blow up. That said, a load of new schools have entered the fray this spring. Indiana, Florida State, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Maryland and St. John’s are among them.

5. EFEOSA OLIOGU