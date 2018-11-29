FAYETTEVILLE — Three Arkansas players have either had or will require surgery this offseason, head coach Chad Morris announced Thursday.

Linebacker Hayden Henry and running back Rakeem Boyd had shoulder surgery on Wednesday and and knee surgery is looming for Britto Tutt.

Morris said Boyd has been dealing with the injury for “quite some time” and played with it all season. The other injuries he picked up along the way that prevented him from finishing several games were not serious.

“If we would have been playing this week, he would have been back,” Morris said. “This is something and an opportunity for us to get his shoulder all ready to go and back to 100 percent.”

Despite playing with the banged up shoulder and being a late arrival from junior college, Boyd was the Razorbacks’ leading rusher in 2018, gaining 734 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 123 carries. He also caught 23 passes for 165 yards.

Henry, the younger brother of former All-American tight end Hunter Henry and older brother of 2019 four-star tight end commit Hudson Henry, was the Razorbacks’ top strong-side linebacker this season, but rarely played because they primarily used a nickel package. He did make one start, though, and finished with 24 tackles.

Morris specifically mentioned that both players will be back, but did not say that about Tutt, who has been severely limited because of knee injuries throughout his career.

Defensive tackle Briston Guidry has also suffered multiple injuries and had knee surgery earlier this month and Morris said at the time that it would require a few months of recovery.

With spring practice set to begin Feb. 26, there is a chance those players are back in time, but it could be a slow process.

“I don’t know if they’ll be back at the start,” Morris said. “We hope to get them back maybe after spring break some, maybe some in some non-contact roles. We’ll see.”

Another player Morris mentioned was defensive tackle Billy Ferrell, who was unable to practice during his true freshman season because of an unspecified injury.

“(We) don’t know if he’ll be back for spring or not,” Morris said. “I know that he’s still going and still working with our training staff and trying to get everything right with our doctors.”