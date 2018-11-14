FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in a while, Arkansas will likely be close to full strength at running back when it travels to Mississippi State on Saturday.

Although both guys were in green no-contact jerseys all week, Devwah Whaley and Rakeem Boyd are expected to be healthy and able to play against the No. 25 Bulldogs.

Head coach Chad Morris said Whaley is “really excited” to get back on the field after missing the last two games with an ankle injury that required surgery. He also missed a couple of games earlier in the year with a concussion.

“He was out here yesterday and starting running around Sunday a little bit more and went through practice yesterday and it was really good to see him out here,” Morris said. “I think he and Rakeem make a great team together.

“That’s what Devwah has been wanting. We thought we were going to have that in the Ole Miss game and we had a great 1-2 punch. Unfortunately he got hurt, but now we’ve got him back and we’ll see how that goes.”

Boyd has dealt with various injuries throughout the season, with three different ailments preventing him from finishing games. The latest is an ankle injury, but the coaches sound optimistic that he’ll be able to play.

Here are a few other updates on players…