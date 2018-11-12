FAYETTEVILLE — Watching Dre Greenlaw return an LSU fumble down the sideline Saturday night, it was obvious he wasn’t at 100 percent.

The senior linebacker has been dealing with a right ankle injury since the season opener and has missed multiple games because of it, but he was not about to miss his final home game.

“I wasn’t not going to play for any reason,” Greenlaw said afterward. “I could have broke my foot and I still would have been playing. Being a Razorback means that much to me and being out there with my teammates that have been here trying to get this win. I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.”

A Fayetteville native who grew up cheering for the Razorbacks, Greenlaw told defensive coordinator John Chavis that he wasn’t coming out of the game for any reason. That attitude earned praise from the SEC veteran Monday afternoon.

“We would not ever put a guy out there that has an opportunity to increase an injury or anything like that, but certainly you play the game and play it with pain,” Chavis said. “That’s the toughness you have to have and I certainly appreciate that from Dre.”

There is a strong likelihood that Greenlaw has to play through pain over the final two games, but barring any further injury, he’ll be on the field.

Arkansas is optimistic that its top two running backs will be able to join him in Starkville, Miss.

For the third time this season, leading rusher Rakeem Boyd was unable to finish a game Saturday against LSU. He left early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, but head coach Chad Morris said he went through Sunday’s practice in a green no-contact jersey and they “anticipate” him being back.

“I think Rakeem’s going to be okay,” offensive coordinator Joe Craddock added. “It was more of a scare than anything, I believe.”

Despite missing two games earlier in the season with a concussion and the last two games following ankle surgery, Devwah Whaley is Arkansas’ second leading rusher.

The Razorbacks hoped to get him back in time for the LSU game, but he wasn’t quite ready. They sound confident that he’ll be ready against Mississippi State.

“Devwah was actually in green yesterday running around, going through the workout,” Morris said. “We’re anticipating him being back as well.”

Wide receiver and kickoff returner De’Vion Warren was not dressed out against the Tigers, either, but Morris said they “expect” him back from an undisclosed injury this week. It’s unclear if it’s the same injury that caused him to miss two games earlier in the season.

Backup linebacker Deon Edwards, who primarily plays on special teams, injured his ankle during a punt return. He was in green Sunday and Morris said the Razorbacks “anticipate him being alright.”