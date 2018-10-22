FAYETTEVILLE — After nearly a full month of continuity, Arkansas’ offensive line was once against hit with injuries Saturday.

The Razorbacks went four straight games with the same starting five, but had to sub redshirt freshman Dalton Wagner in at left tackle in their 23-0 win over Tulsa. Usual starter Colton Jackson was a last-minute scratch because of back spasms.

It was the first career start for Wagner, who was slated to begin the year as the starter before having an appendectomy in fall camp. He played every offensive snap against the Golden Hurricane and actually performed well, earning a 67.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

“When you don’t notice that he’s out there, it’s a good thing,” offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “He didn’t flinch. He didn’t bat an eye when we told him, ‘Hey, you have to start at left tackle.’ … I was really proud of how he came in and handled that adversity.”

That wasn’t the only adversity Arkansas’ offensive line faced Saturday afternoon, though. During the game, right guard Johnny Gibson Jr. missed a few series and right tackle Brian Wallace was even out for a couple of plays.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, they had been big on “cross-training” during fall camp and have continued doing a little bit throughout the season at practice. Redshirt freshman Shane Clenin and converted defensive tackle Austin Capps came in at left tackle and guard, respectively, forcing Wagner and Hjalte Froholdt to flip sides.

“I think (offensive line coach Dustin) Fry has done a really good job with them,” head coach Chad Morris said. “You’re cross-training a lot of guys, you’re cutting and pasting at times. … I think Coach Fry has done a really good job of relating and managing what we can do up front.”

The good news is that none of the injuries appear to be serious. Wallace returned after missing just two plays, while Gibson was out for 17 snaps before reentering the game.

Gibson has been spotted in a green no-contact jersey at practice the last couple of weeks and Morris revealed Monday that it is a lingering knee injury. Although he’s “day-to-day,” the Razorbacks “anticipate” him being back for the Vanderbilt game.

Similarly, Jackson is considered “probable” for Saturday. Morris said the back spasms were higher up than where he had offseason surgery and should be resolved this week.

For the second straight week, Arkansas had to finish a game without its leading rusher, as Rakeem Boyd exited early in the third quarter and never returned after gaining 99 yards on 22 carries and catching three passes for 14 yards.

He also suffered a back injury against Ole Miss the week before, but Craddock said Monday that he was just dealing with cramps against Tulsa, likely from the dehydration Morris alluded to following the game.

“He’s still a little banged up from going out of that Ole Miss game, too,” Craddock said. “We kind of had him on a pitch count, a snap count that we knew were trying to keep him under and especially a carries count.”

Boyd is expected to be “good to go” against Vanderbilt, but it’s likely Chase Hayden and Maleek Williams will also get some work. Despite T.J. Hammonds still being listed as a co-backup on the depth chart, he’ll miss the game after having knee surgery last week.

“We’re still going through all the evaluation on that,” Morris said. “We hope to get him back sometime in November. We don’t know at this point.”

Having played in only four games this season and not previously using it, Hammonds could still redshirt and not lose this year of eligibility, something the Razorbacks are also considering.

Quarterback Ty Storey has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup after missing just one game. Not playing was the only difference for him last week because he was still able to go through meetings and practice.

“We don’t anticipate a letdown,” Morris said about Storey coming back. “We anticipate picking up right where we’ve been and continuing to progress.”

Also on the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Jared Cornelius is being reevaluated after suffering an ankle injury Saturday, while tight end Jeremy Patton is still out and doesn’t have a timetable for a return.

Defensively, the biggest surprise on the injury front was Briston Guidry being healthy enough to play 21 snaps. He had missed the previous two games after a minor knee procedure and Morris said earlier in the week that he didn’t think he’d be able to play against Tulsa.

His full return would allow McTelvin Agim to focus solely on defensive end instead of having to bounce inside and outside throughout the game, as he did Saturday, plus Guidry has been effective when healthy.

“When he’s in there, you can feel it and you can see it,” Morris said. “We have to continue to get him in shape with him being out, (but) when he’s in there, he’s a factor.”

Cornerbacks Montaric Brown (groin) and Jarques McClellion (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (quad) were banged up in the game and are considered “day-to-day,” but all three are expected to be fine and able to play this week.