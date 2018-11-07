Injury Report: Positive news on Cornelius, Greenlaw, Richardson
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas should get a trio of key players back from ankle injuries for Saturday’s game against LSU.
Wide receiver Jared Cornelius missed the Vanderbilt game with his injury, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw and nickel back Kevin Richardson II got hurt during the game and were limited to minimal reps.
All three players were in green no-contact jerseys at Tuesday’s practice, but only Greenlaw remained in green Wednesday.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news