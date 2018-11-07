FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas should get a trio of key players back from ankle injuries for Saturday’s game against LSU.

Wide receiver Jared Cornelius missed the Vanderbilt game with his injury, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw and nickel back Kevin Richardson II got hurt during the game and were limited to minimal reps.

All three players were in green no-contact jerseys at Tuesday’s practice, but only Greenlaw remained in green Wednesday.