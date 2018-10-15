FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be without one of its top running backs for a while, head coach Chad Morris announced Monday.

Junior Devwah Whaley is having surgery Monday afternoon to repair an ankle injury he suffered in the Razorbacks’ 37-33 loss to Ole Miss, in which he ran for 67 yards on 12 carries, and Morris said they hope to get him back sometime in November.

The trip to Little Rock was not kind to Arkansas on the injury front, as quarterback Ty Storey (concussion), running back Rakeem Boyd (back) and defensive end McTelvin Agim (knee) were also dinged up.

Morris said they won’t know about Storey’s status until later in the week, but Boyd and Agim are expected to be able to play Saturday against Tulsa.

Boyd’s injury spoiled what was shaping up to be a big day. He already had 109 yards on seven carries, including a 69-yard touchdown, and two receptions for 36 yards before going down early in the second quarter.

It doesn’t sound like he’ll miss any reps, with offensive coordinator Joe Craddock saying he re-aggravated an old injury and that he was a “precaution” not to put him back in the game. That’s good news for the Razorbacks because he’s averaged 114 yards of total offense over their last four games.

“He’s getting some confidence in what we’re doing schematically; he’s learning…where not to run and where to run,” Craddock said. “I do know he’s a tough kid and wants to be out there and if the doctors clear him, he’ll be ready to go.”

Junior running back T.J. Hammonds made the trip, but didn’t play after rolling his ankle. It was unclear if the injury happened in practice or pregame warmups, but Craddock said they didn’t feel like he was completely healthy.

With redshirt freshman Maleek Williams back in Fayetteville, that meant the running back duties fell to sophomore Chase Hayden when Boyd and Whaley went down.

He was far less productive than his predecessors, managing only 30 yards on 12 carries - a 2.5-yard average. That includes a 17-yard run, meaning his other 11 attempts gained just 13 yards.

“I did not think that we executed as well as we did earlier in the game,” Morris said. “I thought we had some runs there at times, and we just couldn’t get it out. And then when there wasn’t anything there, Chase made a play and got outside.”

As for Williams, he did not travel because Arkansas wanted to bring only four running backs. Morris said he needs to improve his overall knowledge of the offense and in pass protection before getting reps in games. He is, however, getting plenty of second-team reps at practice.

“It’s not that it’s overly complicated, but it requires you to be on your game,” Morris said. “Maleek’s done a good job. He’s gotten better. He needs to just continue progressing and getting better.”

The Razorbacks weren’t the only team to suffer injuries Saturday. Several Ole Miss players also got hurt, with the most notable being star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf suffering a season-ending neck injury.

That has led to speculation that War Memorial Stadium’s turf, which by all accounts was harder than most, played a factor in the injury. Morris said he doesn’t think that’s the case, though.

“I think that’s just part of football,” Morris said. “I think that it was a physical football game, all across the board.”