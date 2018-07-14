Reports surfaced about a couple of weeks ago that Arkansas and Indiana would play a home-and-home series in men's basketball beginning this year in Fayetteville. The two teams have met only twice before, so HawgBeat decided to reach out to someone who covers Indiana on a regular basis.

That led us to Stu Jackson, who covers the Hoosiers for TheHoosier.com, the Indiana Rivals site. Here is a quick Q&A he did with us.

HawgBeat: Obviously 16-15 is not the standard at a basketball-rich school like Indiana, but were there signs in Archie Miller's first season that the Hoosiers are moving in the right direction? How does the fan base feel about where they're at right now and what are the expectations going into Year 2?

Jackson: The biggest challenge going into Miller’s first season at Indiana was defensive improvement while also installing his pack-line defense. Learning a new system like that can be difficult, especially with seniors on the roster who have only known one style of play - or one defense - over the last three years.