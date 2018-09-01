After a critical injury to Rivals250 S Jalen Catalon in the first half of the game, Jenks took over, blanking the Legacy Broncos in the second half and winning the cross-state competition 35-14.

Catalon described left knee pain similar to a knee sprain and will have an MRI done today. He attempted to come back out in the second half but had to sit after a series. The team's starting QB had a 15-yard rushing touchdown before being forced to leave the game.

Brady Latham's Trojans came prepared and took advantage of Legacy's depleted secondary, scoring 35 points with 313 yards in the air and 516 total yards. Latham was used at both left guard and left tackle, playing well at both positions. He consistently executed his blocking assignments and played through the whistle on every play.

Enoch Jackson, Arkansas defensive tackle commit, had at least two tackles for loss and a sack and showed a lot of leadership for his team that couldn't generate much on offense without Catalon.

Taurean Carter, a Razorback high-priority target, also had a decent game but his vocal leadership and poise in his post-game interview impressed most of all.