Recruiting aside, the defense appears to have made at least minimal strides on the field. As seen in the chart below, Arkansas has allowed fewer points and yards than last year through nine games. It is also giving up about half a yard less per play, has nearly doubled its sack total and is giving up third down conversions at a much lower rate.

There were concerns the 62-year-old was "over the hill" and didn't have the fire to be a great coach or recruiter in the SEC any more. However, with six four-star defensive players committed and several more trending to Arkansas, he seems to have dispelled those criticisms.

Although Chavis had built championship-caliber defenses at Tennessee and LSU during his three decades in the conference, he had failed to replicate that success the last three years at Texas A&M.

That made Morris' choice to defensive coordinator the second-most important hire of the offseason, behind only himself as the head coach. His decision to bring in SEC veteran John Chavis raised some eyebrows.

It was a schematic shift that many expected would take some time. A more pressing matter for the Razorbacks, though, was on the other side of the ball. They were coming off the worst statistical season in school history, allowing more points (36.2) and yards (438.2) than ever before.

By hiring Chad Morris as its next head coach, Arkansas signaled it wanted to dramatically change its offense from the slow, pro-style system of Bret Bielema to the more up-tempo, high-flying system being run across the country.

If you dive a little bit deeper, the defense has also improved in some non-traditional statistics and more advanced analytics.

One of the statistics Phil Steele, who publishes arguably the most complete preseason college football magazine on the market, keeps track of is how many yards teams pile up or allow compared to their opponents' averages.

Last season, the Razorbacks gave up an average of 42.0 more yards than their opponents managed against other teams, which ranked 101st in the FBS.

Going into their open date, though, they were holding opponents to 32.9 yards fewer than their average against other teams. That ranked 52nd before this weekend's games and is a swing of nearly 75 yards.

ESPN has efficiency ratings for the three units of football - offense, defense and special teams - that boils each down to a number between 0 and 100 based on its contribution to the team's scoring margin, adjusted for strength of schedule and factoring in "garbage time."

Not including this weekend's games, Arkansas has improved from 35.3 to 46.7 in defensive efficiency, jumping 17 spots from 96th to 79th nationally.

The Razorbacks' defense has made an even bigger jump in Bill Connelly's S&P+ ratings, going from 112th to 84th. His statistics are better for a more detailed analysis of the defense because he breaks things down into several different categories.

Among his "Five Factors," Arkansas has made the most drastic improvement in "finishing drives." It is holding opponents to 4.35 points per trip inside the 40-yard line, down from 5.09 last season. That may not seem like a big improvement - as its just 14.5 percent better - but it has moved the Razorbacks from 119th in the country to 57th.

Arkansas has actually done a decent job of limiting teams to field goals when put in terrible field position because of turnovers or special teams blunders. Field position is actually another one of the "Five Factors" and the Razorbacks' defense has had to deal with the 117th-ranked field position.

It has in turn given the offense the 119th-ranked field position, making it the defense's lone factor that is worse, but Connelly even acknowledges that special teams can play a factor with that category, something that has been painfully obvious with the Razorbacks.

The aggressiveness of Chavis' defense is reflected in Connelly's "havoc" stats, which factor in tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, pass breakups and interceptions. Arkansas was 101st in overall havoc rate last season, but has jumped all the way up to 35th this year.

Unsurprisingly, the defensive line has vaulted all the way into the top-20 in havoc rate (No. 19) after being 102nd last year. The linebackers have also moved into the top-20 at No. 17 after ranking 54th last season. The back end of the defense is keeping the havoc rating from being ranked even higher, as secondary has fallen from 89th to 123rd, making it one of the worst units in the country in this particular category.

Although the defense is far from even being considered a "good" SEC defense and still has plenty of room for improvement, we are already seeing signs of progress in Year 1 under Morris and Chavis. It will be interesting to see just how far it can rise once they get their players in the system, as recruiting has given fans reason for optimism for the first time in a while.