The spring transfer portal window is officially open, and head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team are getting ready to host a productive transfer at a premium position Friday.

Not long after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks, Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth announced that he will be visiting Arkansas through his X (formerly Twitter) account.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound Florida native, Worth racked up 63 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception for the Gamecocks last season.