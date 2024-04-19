The spring transfer portal window is officially open, and head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team are getting ready to host a productive transfer at a premium position Friday.
Not long after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks, Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth announced that he will be visiting Arkansas through his X (formerly Twitter) account.
A 6-foot-4, 220-pound Florida native, Worth racked up 63 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception for the Gamecocks last season.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Worth would have the opportunity to come in and immediately make a difference at a position that Arkansas has a shortage of experience at.
According to Pro Football Focus, Worth finished the 2023-24 season with a defensive grade of 69.2, a run defense grade of 64.5, a tackling grade of 61.8, a pass-rush grade of 90.1 and a coverage grade of 65.5 in 470 snaps.
As things currently stand, Arkansas has 77 scholarship players on its roster and eight remaining spots to use on transfers. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on the Razorbacks' roster fluctuations this offseason.
