NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Injuries have dealt the No. 2 Diamond Hogs plenty of adversity in 2023, but with patience came the return of another key outfielder Thursday.

Jared Wegner returned to the starting lineup in the Razorbacks’ series-opening win against No. 12 Vanderbilt for the first time since April 11, when he sustained a hairline fracture in his left thumb. The left fielder went 0-3 in five trips to the plate, wearing two pitches and scoring twice.

“It was kind of scary seeing him get hit, especially close to the hand first AB,” second baseman Peyton Holt said Thursday. “What a welcome back to the lineup, but it’s awesome to have him in the lineup. Hitting the ball hard again, of course.”

The graduate transfer’s second at-bat resulted in a groundout to third base, but it registered on TrackMan at 115 mph.

A second hit-by-pitch was not so clear-cut in the eyes of home plate umpire Jeff Teague. Vandy right-hander Sam Hliboki plunked Wegner on the left wrist, but he said he was unsure what the call was.

Head coach Dave Van Horn bolted out of the dugout trying to get him to run to first and sell it, while Wegner was prepared to ask for a review if Teague called a foul ball.

“He got a little fired up, but I think we’re all good,” Wegner said of his skipper, laughing.

With two runs under his belt, the final two at-bats did not go nearly as well. Wegner finished with a popout to shortstop and a swinging strikeout, but Van Horn said he thought Wegner played well.

“It’s a tough situation when you haven’t had live at-bats in a real game and haven’t played in a month plus and you’re facing good pitching, good arms,” Van Horn said. “He’s a threat.”

Wegner began swinging a bat again earlier this week, and there are only so many drills one can do with a fractured thumb to keep his swing fresh, he said.

“It’s challenging,” Wegner said. “It is. It’s frustrating. You watch everyone else do it, and you wish you were doing it.”

Van Horn said Wednesday that he expected center fielder Tavian Josenberger to perform better during this series than he did last weekend, when he played his first three games since straining his hamstring April 22. It is probably fair to say the same for Wegner moving forward, because even if things do not seamlessly click this weekend, it is encouraging to see him begin getting reacclimated before games start meaning a whole lot more.

Wegner and the Razorbacks will go for the series victory over the Commodores at 7 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network.

“He's one of our best hitters the whole year, basically,” pitcher Hagen Smith said. “It sucks to have him out, but now it’s really good to have him back.”