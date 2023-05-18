NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After five weeks on the shelf, one of the Razorbacks' most important assets is due to return for the final series of the regular season.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday that he expects left fielder Jared Wegner will play against the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores when the two teams square off Thursday through Saturday.

The graduate transfer from Creighton sustained a hairline fracture in his left thumb April 11 when he slid into third base in the first inning of a midweek game. He did not play the next day, but he entered as a defensive replacement April 14 against Tennessee in the ninth inning.

Wegner had the pins taken out of his thumb May 8 and started swinging a bat again this week. His first swings in live batting practice went well, Van Horn said.

"He got a lot of swings, and then we let him hit a lot extra off the live pitchers that were getting their workout in inside," Van Horn said. "I mean, he got some at-bats. So he got to see live pitching. If he hit the first pitch, that was that. If he saw seven and walked that was the at-bat. Then taking an at-bat or two off and the other guys would hit, then he’d jump back in. I mean he got extra, a lot extra."

Before sustaining his injury, Wegner led the Razorbacks with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs, and he hit .351 with a 1.225 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Aside from the games center fielder Tavian Josenberger also missed, Jace Bohrofen slid to left field and Kendall Diggs filled the third outfield spot in right. If things go back to the way they were, Diggs would return to the designated hitter role, and Ben McLaughlin would be the odd man out.

In Wegner's absence, McLaughlin went 17-51 with a .961 OPS in 15 SEC games. His services as a left-handed bat off the bench could become a tremendous help for the Hogs in key situations late in games.

There is no guarantee Wegner comes back with the same effectiveness he provided earlier in the season, but just getting re-acclimated should be a tremendous help for an already strong Arkansas team.

Wegner and the Hogs are scheduled to get their series with Vanderbilt underway at 6 p.m. CT Thursday. The first game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.