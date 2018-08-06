FAYETTEVILLE – There has been some confusion with Jarrod Barnes’ classification going into the 2018 season.

He is listed as a sophomore on the roster, but played in only one game as a true freshman last year and there has never been a clear-cut answer from the coaching staff – past or current – about whether or not he could be eligible for a redshirt.

Speaking to the media for the first time in a while Monday, Barnes revealed that he did not have an injury last season and that he is, in fact, considered a sophomore. However, he said they would attempt to appeal for that year in the future.

Making the lost year of eligibility even tougher is that the NCAA passed a new rule this season that allows players to appear in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt.

“I wish it had happened to me, but I can’t go back in the past and change it,” Barnes said. “It is what it is, you’ve just got to move on from it.”

Depending on where he stands on the depth chart early in the year, Barnes could take advantage of that rule this season, but said it was up to what the coaches thought was best for the team.

A three-star athlete in the Class of 2017, Barnes played quarterback at Cabot (Ark.) and was recruited at the next level as a wide receiver. The Razorbacks were his only offer – and the only one he wanted – but Alabama and Auburn still contacted him a week before National Signing Day.

He stuck with his pledge to Arkansas and seemed to be a factor going into the season, especially after catching two passes for 30 yards in the season-opener against Florida A&M. That’s not how it played out, though, as he remained on the bench the rest of the year.

About midway through the year, as the Razorbacks were preparing to play No. 1 Alabama, Barnes was moved to the scout team.

“I just had to get used to overcoming adversity,” Barnes said. “It hit me and I had to figure out you just forget about it and do what you can do. … It got me down a little bit, (but) you just have to forget about it.”

Barnes – who is getting work at the 5- and 2-man receiver spots – said he played last season around 169-170 pounds and is up to 184. He would like to be in the 185-190 range this year.