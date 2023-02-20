News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-20 15:18:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

JC Hoops Bracketology: 2/20

HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After another week of college basketball, it is time to update the JC Hoops Bracketology seed list. Despite Arkansas dropping two of its last three games, the Razorbacks still seems to be in a favorable spot in NCAA Tournament seedings.

People have asked how I come up with my seed lines, so I figured I'd give a brief explanation of my personal process. Every bracketologist is different, so this is just my process.

First, I compile a list of 75-plus teams. I generated a weighted formula that takes into account each team's resume metrics (KPI, Strength of Record) and predictive metrics (Basketball Power Index, KenPom and Sagarin). That formula is weighted tilting in favor of the predictive metrics based on the selection committee's history.

From there, I organize that number, I call it a valuation number, in order from lowest to highest with the associated team. That's when I start adjusting the valuation seed lines by looking at all the quadrant records, home, neutral site and away records, NET, and other criteria not accounted for in the formula. This seed line is the result of all of that.

JC Hoops Bracketology 2/20
Seed

1 seeds

Alabama

Houston

Purdue

Kansas

2 seeds

Arizona

UCLA

Texas

Baylor

3 seeds

Tennessee

Virginia

Connecticut

Marquette

4 seeds

Xavier

Iowa State

Indiana

Kansas State

5 seeds

St. Mary's

Gonzaga

Creighton

Miami (FL)

6 seeds

San Diego State

TCU

Illinois

Northwestern

7 seeds

Providence

Iowa

Arkansas

Rutgers

8 seeds

Maryland

Auburn

Michigan State

Missouri

9 seeds

Kentucky

Duke

NC State

Nevada

10 seeds

Boise State

Oklahoma State

Mississippi State

Pittsburgh

11 seeds

Memphis

West Virginia

Florida Atlantic/Wisconsin

Utah State/USC

12 seeds

College of Charleston

Drake

Kent State

Oral Roberts

13 seeds

Liberty

VCU

Utah Valley

Southern Miss

14 seeds

Yale

Iona

UC-Irvine

Samford

15 seeds

Colgate

Vermont

Eastern Washington

Youngstown State

16 seeds

UNC-Asheville

Northwestern State

Morehead State/Alcorn State

Fairleigh Dickson/Howard

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}