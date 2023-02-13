JC Hoops Bracketology: Seed List 2/13
For the third consecutive year, I'm taking a stab at my JC Hoops bracketology. The previous two years have proven fairly accurate, and now that I've honed my system even more, I really like the process it took to get these numbers.
The four 1-seeds as of now are Alabama, Houston, Purdue and Kansas. I’ve projected Arkansas as a 9-seed even with Saturday’s 70-64 loss to Mississippi State
No bracket this time, just the seed listings in order. Enjoy.
|
1 seeds
|
Alabama
|
Houston
|
Purdue
|
Kansas
|
2 seeds
|
Arizona
|
UCLA
|
Texas
|
Baylor
|
3 seeds
|
Tennessee
|
Virginia
|
Connecticut
|
Xavier
|
4 seeds
|
Kansas State
|
Iowa State
|
Indiana
|
Gonzaga
|
5 seeds
|
TCU
|
Marquette
|
St. Mary's
|
Illinois
|
6 seeds
|
San Diego State
|
Miami
|
Rutgers
|
Creighton
|
7 seeds
|
Iowa
|
Misssouri
|
Oklahoma State
|
Duke
|
8 seeds
|
Michigan State
|
Providence
|
NC State
|
Auburn
|
9 seeds
|
Arkansas
|
Maryland
|
West Virginia
|
Florida Atlantic
|
10 seeds
|
Northwestern
|
Pittsburgh
|
Nevada
|
Boise State
|
11 seeds
|
New Mexico
|
Memphis
|
Miss. State/ North Carolina
|
Oregon/ Kentucky
|
12 seeds
|
Liberty
|
Charleston
|
Oral Roberts
|
Southern Miss
|
13 seeds
|
Kent State
|
Utah Valley
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Drake
|
14 seeds
|
VCU
|
Iona
|
Colgate
|
Princeton
|
15 seeds
|
Furman
|
Eastern Washington
|
Vermont
|
Youngstown State
|
16 seeds
|
UNC- Asheville
|
Northwestern State
|
Fairleigh Dickinson/ Morehead State
|
Alcorn State/ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|
First four out
|
Texas A&M
|
USC
|
Penn State
|
Arizona State
|
Next four out
|
Utah State
|
Seton Hall
|
Wake Forest
|
Clemson