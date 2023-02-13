News More News
JC Hoops Bracketology: Seed List 2/13

HawgBeat's Jackson Collier is back with another year of his bracketology.
Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

For the third consecutive year, I'm taking a stab at my JC Hoops bracketology. The previous two years have proven fairly accurate, and now that I've honed my system even more, I really like the process it took to get these numbers.

The four 1-seeds as of now are Alabama, Houston, Purdue and Kansas. I’ve projected Arkansas as a 9-seed even with Saturday’s 70-64 loss to Mississippi State

No bracket this time, just the seed listings in order. Enjoy.

NCAA Tournament Seed List: 2/13
1 seeds

Alabama

Houston

Purdue

Kansas

2 seeds

Arizona

UCLA

Texas

Baylor

3 seeds

Tennessee

Virginia

Connecticut

Xavier

4 seeds

Kansas State

Iowa State

Indiana

Gonzaga

5 seeds

TCU

Marquette

St. Mary's

Illinois

6 seeds

San Diego State

Miami

Rutgers

Creighton

7 seeds

Iowa

Misssouri

Oklahoma State

Duke

8 seeds

Michigan State

Providence

NC State

Auburn

9 seeds

Arkansas

Maryland

West Virginia

Florida Atlantic

10 seeds

Northwestern

Pittsburgh

Nevada

Boise State

11 seeds

New Mexico

Memphis

Miss. State/ North Carolina

Oregon/ Kentucky

12 seeds

Liberty

Charleston

Oral Roberts

Southern Miss

13 seeds

Kent State

Utah Valley

UC Santa Barbara

Drake

14 seeds

VCU

Iona

Colgate

Princeton

15 seeds

Furman

Eastern Washington

Vermont

Youngstown State

16 seeds

UNC- Asheville

Northwestern State

Fairleigh Dickinson/ Morehead State

Alcorn State/ Maryland-Eastern Shore

First four out

Texas A&M

USC

Penn State

Arizona State

Next four out

Utah State

Seton Hall

Wake Forest

Clemson

