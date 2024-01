Arkansas suffered its worst loss in Bud Walton Arena history with an 83-51 defeat at the hands of the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers waltzed into Fayetteville and secured the dominant 32-point victory, and while there were plenty of takeaways schematically and rotationally, the biggest issue for the Razorbacks was effort.

There were countless times when Arkansas did not get back in transition, which resulted in an easy drive, and it also did not put forth efforts on the boards.

Perhaps the worst part was the fact that the Tigers didn't play an amazing game. In fact, Auburn didn't really do anything special. It simply got out in transition and took open shots or went to the paint or free throw line. On the other side of the ball, Arkansas could not get anything going at all.

The Razorbacks will have some serious soul-searching to do after that performance.

HawgBeat Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier continues his film room series after the start of conference play by analyzing clips of defensive breakdowns and lack of effort from the throttling on Jan. 6th.

