The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) snapped a three-game conference losing streak with a 78-77 win over the Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) on Tuesday evening inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas shot 39.2% from the field, 36.8% from three and 77.5% from the free throw line. Tramon Mark led with a team-high 35 points including the game-winning shot. El Ellis was the only other Hog to score double-digits.

Head coach Eric Musselman's squad started the game in dominant fashion, as it led by as many as 20 points in the first half. The Aggies slowly cut into the lead and got it down to a 14-point deficit by halftime.

Texas A&M continued to chip away in the second and even took a one-point lead with 7.6 seconds remaining. Wade Taylor IV scored an Aggie team-high 41 points on 13-32 shooting.

The Razorbacks held on in the end in a nail-biter, though, despite being out-rebounded on the offensive glass, 19-3. The Hogs finished 3-11 on layup attempts and had just one point off turnovers.

HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier continues his film room series after the first conference win of the year by analyzing clips of quality offensive sets and Mark's scoring game.

