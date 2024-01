The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (9-6, 0-2 SEC) suffered its first true road loss of the season when the Georgia Bulldogs handed the Hogs a 76-66 loss inside Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday.

Georgia was up by as many as 13 in the matchup and led for 39:02 minutes of game action in what was another ugly offensive performance for the Razorbacks.

Defensively, the Hogs did take a step forward in the effort departement but still struggled overall. Closing out possessions seems to be a real issue for Arkansas, which allowed too many buckets after playing quality defense for the majority of the shot clock.

If Arkansas can get the fundamentals cleaned up while continuing to play with consistent levels of effort, the Razorbacks will have a shot at getting things back on track. It will take a full team effort — especially from older, experienced players — but the Hogs have the defensive talent to at least be average in the SEC.

HawgBeat Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier continues his film room series after the first road game of conference play by analyzing clips of defensive breakdowns and fundamental mishaps from the loss to Georgia.

*Note: Each new tweet is a response to the previous one, so the bottom half of each tweet is where to look as you scroll, otherwise you'll read the same tweet twice every time.