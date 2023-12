The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) escaped with a 69-66 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and there's a lot to unpack from a game that the Hogs nearly blew.

Arkansas looked strong through most of the game, building as much as a 20-point lead, only to limp across the finish line to win by a single possession.

The same issues that have plagued the Razorbacks all season were a big reason for the Bisons' comeback. Arkansas scored just two points in a 6-minute span, while also allowing straight line drives, playing bad perimeter defense and inconsistency on help and screen defense.

Only two non-conference games remain for Arkansas, as time is running out for the Razorbacks to clean up some glaring issues before a tough conference slate. Here are some of the glaring issues from the Lipscomb game in our JC Hoops Film Room series.

