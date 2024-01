The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) generated a significant lead and maintained it in their most recent 106-90 victory over UNC Wilmington a week ago. The win marked the third in a row for the Hogs as they look ahead to conference play.

Though the 16-point victory saw Arkansas score over 100 points for the first time this season, the Razorbacks also allowed a season-high 90 points to the Seahawks.

Arkansas' offense has looked much better with the insertion of guard Keyon Menifield Jr. and veteran wing Davonte Davis has elevated his offensive play as well. Menifield scored a career-high 32 points against the Seahawks, while Davis added 14 more.

Defense is the glaring concern at this point of the season for the Hogs. Arkansas is still allowing too many offensive rebounds, second chance points, open threes and a high volume of opponent free throw attempts.

The Razorbacks desperately need to resolve these issues, as conference play is looming right around the corner. The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) come to Bud Walton Arena on Saturday with a fast-paced, high powered offense.

HawgBeat Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier continues his film room series ahead of the Arkansas-Auburn matchup by analyzing clips of defensive breakdowns and positive plays from the Hogs' win over UNC Wilmington on Dec. 30.

*Note: Each new tweet is a response to the previous one, so the bottom half of each tweet is where to look as you scroll, otherwise you'll read the same tweet twice every time.