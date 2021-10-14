Jefferson emerges as star QB in first half of 2021

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Halfway through his first season as Arkansas’ full-time starting quarterback, KJ Jefferson is seemingly just scratching the surface of his potential.

The redshirt sophomore and former four-star recruit was considered by some as the worst quarterback in the SEC entering the year, but is now generally talked about as one of the top five in the conference.

In six games, Jefferson has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,235 yards, nine touchdowns and only three interceptions - one of which came on a Hail Mary at the end of the half - while running for another 320 yards and five scores.

Head coach Sam Pittman believes the future is even brighter for his quarterback because he already possesses the leadership qualities that you expect at the position.

“He’s just coming into a well-rounded guy and you have him 2.5 more years and I think that really bodes well for the University of Arkansas,” Pittman said. “I know one thing: I know the fans believe in him and I know I do, but our team really believes in the guy.”

Praise has flowed for Jefferson since Arkansas’ 52-51 shootout loss at Ole Miss last week, in which he put on a show just a few miles down the road from where he became a Rivals250 prospect at North Panola High in Sardis, Miss.

“I was fully pumped, excited to have family members see me play that haven't seen me play since I played college ball,” Jefferson said. “So getting them to come out and support me I was pumped up about coming back home and playing in front of them.”

Jefferson certainly played like he was excited. Even though he sailed the potential game-winning two-point conversion over Treylon Burks’ head, he still finished the game 25 of 35 passing (71.4%) for 326 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on the aforementioned Hail Mary, plus added 85 yards and three more scores on the ground.

It was the first time in UA history that a a player threw and rushed for at least three touchdowns in the same game - a feat that only Matt Corral, Joe Burrow, Chad Kelly, Dak Prescott and Johnny Manziel have accomplished in the SEC over the past two decades.

“Man, KJ was fun to watch,” teammate Ty Clary said. “I think if we win that game, people on a national level take more notice of that performance. I mean, he played one heck of a game.”

Linebacker Grant Morgan took it a step further. Considering he went blow-for-blow with Corral, who many have near the top of the Heisman Trophy ballot, Morgan said he believes his quarterback needs to at least be in the conversation.

Only five other quarterbacks in the FBS have at least 1,200 passing yards and 300 rushing yards at this point of the season and Jefferson’s 163.85 quarterback rating ranks 15th in the FBS - and eighth among Power Five quarterbacks.

“I’d say this: He’s my Heisman vote, I don’t care what anyone else (thinks),” Morgan said. “I think if we were a top 5 team right now and KJ had the exact same stats, he’d be a Heisman candidate. … I think if you jump over two people to score from the 4-yard line to score a touchdown, you should be a Heisman candidate if you ask me.”

That specific play happened late in the third quarter and tied the game at 31-31. He ran to his left, picked up two yards on the ground and then launched himself into the end zone from the 4-yard line.

“I didn’t think he’d ever use it, but I taught him that (move) where he launched from the 5 and scored,” Pittman said with his trademark dry humor. “I didn’t think he’d ever use it, but he came over and thanked me for teaching him that.”

With Jefferson running the show, Arkansas has had a prolific offense for most of 2021. The Razorbacks are 26th in total offense (459.7 yards/game) and tied for 43rd in scoring offense (32.3 points/game).

Those would be their best marks since 2015 and that’s even with the numbers being skewed by a shutout against what’s shaping up to be one of the best defenses in college football history. Take out the Georgia game and the Razorbacks are averaging 38.8 points on 519.2 yards - figures that would make it a top-15 offense nationally and shatter the school record.

“He’s a really tough player,” teammate Hayden Henry said after the Ole Miss loss. “He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played and I loved the way that he led our offense today. I thought he did an outstanding job. I mean, playing like that today at the helm, that’s unbelievable - 600-plus yards of offense, the guy played amazing.”

That doesn’t even factor in Jefferson’s slow start against Rice, when he was just 4 of 11 passing for 21 yards and an interception in the first half of the opener and the Razorbacks found themselves in a 17-7 hole early in the third quarter.

Since then, he’s completing 65.2 percent of his passes - hitting the goal set by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles during fall camp - and averaging a whopping 10.6 yards per attempt.

Jefferson has done it against a tough schedule, too. Other than Rice and Georgia Southern, Arkansas has played four top-25 teams and it sits at 4-2 with a No. 17 ranking at the midway point of the season.

Beginning with Auburn this week, Pittman is confident Jefferson will only continue to improve.

“He’s one of the most popular guys in there because of how he handles his business and what he’ll do on the football field,” Pittman said. “Can you imagine where he started this year and where he is now? It’s really incredible, and he’ll get better because he’s a hard worker.”

Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on CBS.