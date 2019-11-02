FAYETTEVILLE — They had to wait until the fourth quarter, but Arkansas fans finally got what they had hoped for coming into Saturday’s game.

After a couple of drives for redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones, the Razorbacks inserted true freshman KJ Jefferson for their final two drives of a 54-24 loss to Mississippi State.

On his very first snap, the former four-star recruit kept the ball on a zone-read and took it 21 yards up the middle. That drew thunderous applause from the few fans still inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

After a 17-yard run by Rakeem Boyd, Jefferson lofted a pass to Treylon Burks on a go route and the fellow freshman somehow snagged it around Cameron Dantzler - the Bulldogs’ top defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus - and came down with it for a 32-yard gain.