Jefferson shines in debut, Jones also leads long TD drive off the bench

KJ Jefferson celebrates after a long run against Mississippi State.
KJ Jefferson celebrates after a long run against Mississippi State. (Arkansas Athletics)
FAYETTEVILLE — They had to wait until the fourth quarter, but Arkansas fans finally got what they had hoped for coming into Saturday’s game.

After a couple of drives for redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones, the Razorbacks inserted true freshman KJ Jefferson for their final two drives of a 54-24 loss to Mississippi State.

On his very first snap, the former four-star recruit kept the ball on a zone-read and took it 21 yards up the middle. That drew thunderous applause from the few fans still inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

After a 17-yard run by Rakeem Boyd, Jefferson lofted a pass to Treylon Burks on a go route and the fellow freshman somehow snagged it around Cameron Dantzler - the Bulldogs’ top defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus - and came down with it for a 32-yard gain.

One play later, Jefferson kept it on another zone-read and got hit by multiple defenders before falling into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown. His second drive was just three plays long and included an incomplete pass before A’Montae Spivey - another true freshman - fumbled it away.

