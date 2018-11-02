FAYETTEVILLE — If there’s one thing Arkansas’ three preseason games - the Red-White game and two exhibitions - have taught us, it’s that Isaiah Joe can shoot from just about everywhere.

The true freshman out of Fort Smith Northside knocked down another five three-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points in the Razorbacks’ 100-63 win over Southwest Baptist, their final tuneup before opening the season next week against Texas.

He ends the preseason shooting a red-hot 61.3 percent from beyond the arc and led the team in scoring each game, averaging 22.7 points.

“He has a shot on him that basically is nothing but net every time he lets it go,” teammate Daniel Gafford said. “He has that work ethic where he gets in the gym nonstop and he gets on the floor and he lets the game come to him. He doesn’t try to go and take the game.”

As was the case in last week’s exhibition against Tusculum, Arkansas got off to a slow start. Head coach Mike Anderson said the Bearcats did a good job of controlling the tempo in the first half, but his team picked up the pace after halftime.

That resulted in Joe - who made just 1 of 3 three-pointers in the first half - getting loose and scoring 14 of his points in the second half. Most of his damage was beyond the arc, as he made 4 of 6 attempts.

“He got off to a slow start, but I thought as the game got in an uptempo setting, he got lost a little bit and we did a good job of finding him,” Anderson said. “We ran some sets where they packed it in on Daniel, and it left him wide open and he knocked some shots down.”

Although his scoring garners most of the headlines, Joe has also done some of the things Anderson looks for out of all of his players, even the sharpshooters. He took a charge Friday night and also had four rebounds, two steals and a nice assist to Gafford.

“I think he’s been pretty consistent in what he brings to the table,” Anderson said. “What I’m more proud of is you see him out there taking charges…he’s getting rebounds, he’s touching a lot of balls, he’s diving on the floor.”

Joe was one of four players in double figures for the Razorbacks, who scored 100 points in an exhibition game for the first time in three years. It was also their 30th straight exhibition victory and improved Anderson’s record to 34-0 in those games as a head coach.

“I think you want to make sure you’re teaching your players that any time you take the court, you play to win,” Anderson said. “To me, that’s the biggest thing, no matter who you play. You play to win.”

Another player Arkansas got going in the second half was Gafford, its preseason first-team All-SEC selection.

After a quiet seven points in the first half, he scored 10 in the first half and was much more active down low as his teammates made a more concerted effort to feed him the ball.

Gafford finished with a double-double - 17 points and 12 rebounds - while also notching three blocked shots and two steals.

“The second half, Daniel kind of exerted himself like he should have done in the first half,” Anderson said. “I thought in the first half he was playing with a lot of finesse.”

The biggest area of concern for Gafford remains at the free throw line, where he shot just 52.8 percent last season. Even with swishes on his last two attempts, he was just 3 of 9 from the charity stripe against Southwest Baptist. Including the Red-White game and both exhibitions, he’s 6 of 18 (33.3 percent).

“I’m pretty sure they’re going to go back to the Hack-a-Dan phase like they did last year,” Gafford said. “My main goal right now is to get better at free throws. I can’t have games where I’m missing like six free throws because those are free points and we need those.”

Anderson has told him to shoot at least 100 free throws per day, but at this point it might be more of mental thing.

“He’s got a nice tough, he just has to get consistent,” Anderson said. “I think it’s more in his head than anything else.”

True freshman Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made a couple of shots late to get to 11 points, but the Razorbacks’ other primary scorer Friday night was sophomore Mason Jones, the junior college transfer.

He burst onto the scene with 17 points in the first half of the Red-White game, but had scored only 13 points over the next game and a half.

Anderson said he thought he was thinking too much, but put together a “really solid” performance against Southwest Baptist, scoring 17 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 5 from three-point range. He also made 7 of 8 free throws.

“Maybe he got those nerves out and now he’s ready to help our basketball team,” Anderson said. “He’s going to be a big, big part of what we do.”

Arkansas probably won’t be able to afford a slow start the next time it takes the court, as it will be against former Southwest Conference rival Texas at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and it will be televised on ESPN.

Gafford doesn’t think that it will be a trend, though, but rather just a side effect of playing with so many new guys.

“The team we have, it’s taking some time to get used to the way we play basketball with some guys,” Gafford said. “I’m pretty sure by the time we start playing actual Hog basketball to where everybody is going with the flow and actually knowing what we’re doing, it’s going to all come together and the puzzle pieces will be there.”

BOX SCORE