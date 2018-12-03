FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off one of the best shooting performances in school and conference history, Isaiah Joe has been named the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The true freshman knocked down 10 of 13 three-pointers and scored 34 points in a 121-89 win over Florida International on Saturday, Arkansas’ only game of the week. He is just the second Arkansas freshman to earn the award, joining Courtney Fortson.

“He’s ‘Every Day Joe,’” head coach Mike Anderson said Monday. “He just does what he’s supposed to do each and every day: Come out and work hard. … He just comes in with his lunch pail every day ready to come to work.”

It was just the seventh 30-point performance by a freshman in UA history and was one point shy of tying Bobby Portis’ freshman record of 35 points. Instead, he tied Scotty Thurman for second on the list.

The 10 three-pointers were the most by an SEC player this season and tied for the third-most in a single game in school history. His .764 percentage from beyond the arc also tied the SEC record for those who made at least 10 in a game set by Alabama’s John Petty last year.

“He got it going in that zone,” Anderson said. “When you get in that zone playing against FIU where you are getting up and down that floor, you are going to get lost on that floor, but our guys did a good job of finding him and he did a great job of knocking shots down.”

Joe is the second Arkansas player to earn the honor in three weeks, as sophomore Daniel Gafford was tabbed the SEC Player of the Week following his 27-point, 12-rebound performance against Indiana last month.

The only other team that has produced multiple SEC Players of the Week so far this season is No. 8 Auburn.