The Arkansas football team may have one of its deepest linebacker rooms in recent memory. A big thanks for that is a solid returning group, which includes sophomore Jordan Crook.

As a freshman during the 2022 season, Crook played in all 13 games and his lone start came in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas, when he totaled seven tackles and half a tackle for loss.

Playing in the bowl game was a huge boost for Crook's confidence going into the offseason. Now, he's making the most of every opportunity and approaching the game with a pro-like mentality.

"Just coming off the bowl game, starting, that was definitely a confidence booster," Crook said. "Definitely a confidence booster coming into this spring and summer. I just feel like it put me in a good position and honestly I’ve been taking every opportunity every day and just coming in and trying to approach it like a pro.

"Like my coaches have been telling me, not give up any opportunities, have fun and just control what I can control and take it from there."

The Duncanville, Texas, native and his fellow linebackers are learning a different system under new defensive coordinator Travis Williams. Despite that, Crook has grown in football knowledge and as a player.

"It's a new defense for all of those guys," Williams said. "What's always exciting is to see the growth and football IQ and learning what we're doing and different concepts. All of those guys have a good football IQ. All of those guys love to come to work and come out to practice. It's been good."

While returning Freshman All-SEC linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. was on the sideline due to a slight MCL injury for a few fall camp practices, Crook took that as an opportunity to showcase his leadership ability.

"He's a warrior," Williams said. "I love the kid. In the workouts when they're racing or doing sprints he's always trying to be first. He wants to lead. He has that MIKE linebacker mentality that you want on your team."

The leadership experience has been a bit strange for Crook, as he's still a young player himself. He said the freshmen have been attentive and are looking to soak up all the information they can get.

"Well, with me being a sophomore it’s kind of new but that’s kind of the role I just took on," Crook said. "But I enjoy it. They look up to me in a way...As far as the younger guys go, those guys have just been sponges. All I can do is tell them what I went through last year. Just basically the ins and outs of it and how to approach it every day."

As a former All-SEC linebacker and the Hogs' linebacker coach, Williams has had a profound impact on the players at the position. Crook believes he'll be put in the position to make more plays under Williams' tutelage.

"I think the benefit of having the linebacker coach as your DC is he wants his guys to make plays," Crook said. "I feel like with him being our linebacker coach, that is obviously going to help us out and he’s going to put us in position to make a lot of plays."

In Williams' aggressive style of defense, blitzing will be a major part of the scheme for Crook and his teammates. But it's not possible without holding each other accountable.

"Just holding everybody accountable, I think that’s the biggest thing," Crook said. "I think that when we hold everybody accountable, you’re going to get results. With (Coach Williams) demands it every day. So you know, him demanding that every day is just going to make us better overall, no doubt."

Crook and the Razorbacks have 12 practices remaining in fall camp, with the next being their second and final scrimmage of fall camp, which is set to take place Saturday in closed fashion in Fayetteville.