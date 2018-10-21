A lot of the attention was on Kelly Bryant this weekend but the Razorbacks hosted another very important target that they've been on for a while, Fullerton C.C. linebacker Caleb Johnson, this weekend. Johnson committed to Iowa State this summer but reopened his recruitment and told Rivals he thought he made the decision too soon.

Now Johnson has suitors all over the country including Texas, where he took an official visit last weekend, Nebraska, his newest offer and of course, Arkansas. Johnson has also mentioned that if he gets an offer from Oregon he'd gladly visit the Ducks as well. After his official visit in Austin, Texas last weekend, Johnson told Rivals it would be hard for any school to beat out the Longhorns but said Saturday that Arkansa made moves with this visit.

"The visit definitely helps Arkansas," Johnson said. "I wasn't expecting that good a vibe or environment. I will definitely have to think about it a lot. My decision will be too hard honestly. I'm gonna have to think and pray about it a lot."

The Razorbacks could certainly use a linebacker with his amount of experience. Johnson has racked up 15 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, half a sack and 2 quarterback hurries so far this season for Fullerton. Looking to advance his skills at the Division-I level, Johnson was really impressed with Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis.