Genross took an official visit to Fayetteville to watch the Razorbacks take down Florida International 44-20. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

Arkansas gained some more help in the tight end room on Thursday, as Dodge City Community College tight end Gregory Genross committed to the Hogs.

A native of the Bronx in New York City, Genross has spent the last two seasons at Dodge City Community College in southwest Kansas.

In the last two seasons for the Conquistadors, Genross has hauled in 25 total receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

So far in eight games this season he's brought in 15 receptions for 172 yards and two scores.

Arkansas won out for Genross’ commitment over offers from West Virginia, Mississippi State, Houston, Troy and others.

Genross is Arkansas’ first tight end commitment in the 2024 class and the first from the junior college ranks.