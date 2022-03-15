Junior Day Visit Has Arkansas High on List for Duo of Virginia DBs

Arkansas hosted a number of the country's top prospects for its final junior day of the spring Saturday, and one position of importance was the defensive back spot.

Cameren Fleming ('23) and Zahir Rainer ('24) were two of the many names called upon by new DBs coach Dominique Bowman. The duo, out of Richmond (Va.), left Fayetteville impressed and with one more offer to consider.

"The visit was great," Rainer said. "They offered my teammate Cam Fleming and I got to hang out and speak with Coach (Barry) Odom, Coach Bowman and Coach (Mason) Hutchins which was great."

Fleming, who was offered by Bowman in his final days at Marshall, added a second scholarship from the first-year coach this weekend. Now with another common offer between he and his three-star teammate, Fleming had plenty to say about his first trip to Fayetteville.