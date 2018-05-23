Justice Hill Attracting More SEC Football and Basketball Attention
Justice Hill has quite the decision to make before enrolling early in December at the college of his choice. The 2019 Arkansas basketball commit is getting plenty of recruiting attention on the foo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news