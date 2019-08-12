**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Most of the attention this fall has been on the quarterback battle between Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel, with redshirt freshmen John Stephen Jones also getting some praise following Saturday’s scrimmage.

The fourth scholarship guy in that room is true freshman K.J. Jefferson. He’s been running with the fourth-team offense and has been inconsistent at times during portions of practice open to the media.

As a second-team linebacker, Grant Morgan has a front-row seat to watching the four-star dual-threat quarterback all fall camp and had been thoroughly impressed by his leadership.

Much like his older brother, Morgan is known as a trash talker and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock gave him a special mission for Monday’s practice.

“We were talking before practice and he wanted us to start talking a lot of crap to K.J. to see how he responds, just bring the pressure on him,” Morgan said. “He completed like four or five passes in a row. He was out there high-fiving every single person, so it was good for him to see him kind of grow up and just be able to do that out there against the guys he’s doing it against.”

Sure enough, Jefferson had some pretty good moments when going against the second-team defense. He made such an impression that Morgan did something he rarely does: compliment the quarterback.

“We were getting into him and he responded really well,” Morgan said. “I went up there and told him… I usually never talk to quarterbacks really, unless I’m talking crap. I walked to him and said, ‘Hey man, that was good right there. You need to keep that up.’ So it was good to see him lead.”

With the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, Jefferson can appear in as many as four games and maintain the year of eligibility, something the coaching staff would probably like to do assuming there are no injuries.