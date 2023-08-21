Arkansas defensive tackle Keivie Rose brings a unique brand of versatility to his position in the trenches for the Razorbacks.

The former Lousiana Tech Bulldog totaled 73 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in three seasons before transferring to Arkansas. He was named First Team All-Conference USA for his efforts and is looking forward to adding to an already deep Razorback defensive line in 2023.

"I was just excited for a new opportunity," Rose said. "I knew I had left Louisiana Tech and graduated and I knew I needed a new opportunity. Especially coming into this group with the guys that were there. Really, really deep group. I just felt like coming here I would add to that depth. Going against the best every day and working with these guys and the things I'm learning from them. It was really good for me coming in."

Now in the SEC West, it remains to be seen if Rose's skillset will translate to a higher level of football. But if fall camp has proven anything, it's that Razorback fans don't have to be worried about the redshirt senior. Returning defensive tackle Eric Gregory had good things to say about the Henderson, Texas, native.

"Keivie adds finesse," Gregory said. "When he came in on 1-on-1 pass rush, he was winning right off the bat. Just seeing that actually motivated me to get better at my pass rush too. I knew I had to step my game up even more. He's bringing the finesse and power. He's also an older cat too, so he's bringing knowledge in too."

The coaching staff played a big role in making Rose's transition to Arkansas easier, thanks to their encouraging and uplifting teaching style, according to Rose.

"I’m really just glad to be in this coaching staff and around these type of coaches," Rose said. "They make it easy to learn the playbook and learn the scheme. Like it’s really been an easy transition for me I feel like. Just learning the playbook, playing with guys. Really just getting adapted to not so much what I’m used to and getting adapted to something new."

Going from Louisiana Tech to Arkansas isn't just a big jump in talent and competition, it's a big jump in resources too. This is one of the things that stood out to Rose upon his arrival in Fayetteville.

"Really just the support around the school and the atmosphere around football," Rose said. "Coming from Lousiana Tech, it wasn’t just like — it’s so overwhelming with all of the resources that we have here. And just the smallest things I try to take advantage of, because I didn’t have them out there. It’s really been a true blessing being here."

Rose adds to an already loaded Arkansas defensive line that could be its deepest in recent memory. According to the 303-pound defensive tackle, it's the most depth he's been around since he's been in college.

"Everybody’s really good," Rose said. "Like, it’s just a battle every day. But it’s a good battle, too, where everybody’s working hard just trying to make each other better but also getting the O-line better. It’s going to be a sight to see this year. I’m really excited."

Two of the schools that pursued Rose the hardest out of the transfer portal were TCU and Miami, a clear sign of Rose's talent. The culture of the Sam Pittman-led Razorbacks won in the end, though.

"I considered TCU and Miami, but Arkansas just stood out to me," Rose said. "I just felt like being in the SEC was a place I needed to be, and I felt like… I just really just went off faith. It was great. The opportunity that was there, I felt was there… Also, like again, I said with the older, older and deeper depth that was there, it was just a blessing to join with Arkansas and being here."

Rose and the Razorbacks have 10 more practices ahead of the season opener on Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.