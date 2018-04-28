University of Arkansas Athletics

Clutch hitting from Jack Kenley and 16 combined strikeouts helped Arkansas take down the Alabama Crimson Tide and win the series, 7-4, Saturday night in Baum Stadium. Luke Bonfield and Jack Kenley came up big for Arkansas (31-13, 12-8), combining to go 5 for 7 with 4 RBIs. Kenley's two-out, two-RBI single to center in the bottom of the sixth gave Arkansas a lead it would never relinquish. Kacey Murphy recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts but was pulled after back to back homers. Evan Lee and Barrett Loseke gave Arkansas three and one-third of scoreless work, giving up a combined 1 hit en route to Lee's fourth victory and Loseke's second straight save. The Crimson Tide had some success at times, knocking out three homers, including a leadoff homer by Cobie Vance to start the game. Unlike Arkansas, Alabama (23-22, 5-15) failed to come through in clutch situations all night long. Brock Guffey was given the loss after he surrendered 4 runs on 2 hits in one inning on the bump. The Tide stayed in last place in the SEC West at 5-15. Here's how Arkansas went home with a game two and series victory:



THE WINNING INNINGS

Alabama wasted exactly zero time getting on the board as Cobie Vance knocked out a leadoff solo homer to right field to start the game for Alabama. Kacey Murphy settled down after that and got out of the inning, keeping it at 1-0 Tide. The Razorbacks responded with two outs in the bottom of the second. Heston Kjerstad walked to start the rally then advanced to second base on a failed pickoff attempt. Luke Bonfield landed a clutch two-out RBI single to left, scoring Kjerstad and tying the game 1-1. Two singles from Jordan McFarland and Jax Biggers followed by Kenley reaching base on a cather's interference loaded the bases for Arkansas with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Eric Cole's sacrifice fly to deep center field scored McFarland and gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead. The Hogs loaded the bases again on a Casey Martin walk, but Kjerstad flied out to end the inning. Kacey Murphy had been dealing, throwing a career-high 11 strikeouts and only giving up 1 run on 4 hits through five innings, but Alabama hit back to back solo home runs on him in the top of the sixth, ending his outing. Evan Lee entered in relief with no outs and retired the next three batters, leaving it at 3-2 Crimson Tide through the road half of the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, Bonfield singled to left, McFarland reached on a fielder's choice then Biggers and Koch, who was one strike away from ending the inning, walked back to back to load the bases with two outs. Jack Kenley displayed a beautiful piece of hitting, fouling off seven pitches in a nine-pitch at bat and hitting a two-out, two-RBI single to center to give Arkansas a 4-3 lead. After Cole walked, Martin walked in a run on four straight pitches. Kjerstad then singled to right and scored Kenley to put Arkansas up 6-3. Cole was tagged out at home to end the inning. Bonfield launched a leadoff solo shot to left center in the bottom of the seventh, extending the Razorback lead to 7-3. After holding Alabama hitless for two innings, Lee gave way to Cody Scroggins on the mound in the top of the eighth and the Tide started to threaten with a walk and a single, putting two runners on with two outs. Dave Van Horn then replaced Scroggins with Barrett Loseke who immediately surrendered an RBI single to left, making it 7-4 Hogs. Loseke struck out Jett Manning to end the inning. Loseke walked a batter to start the top of the ninth but induced a double play and threw a strikeout, winning the game and the series for Arkansas, 7-4.

KEY QUOTES

Dave Van Horn on tonight's performance: "Just a lot of little things made a big difference in the ball game. I thought Kacey Murphy did a tremendous job of battling tonight...It was good to see Loseke finish it up for us, kind of closing it by committee this weekend...Grant got the big walk, Kenley got the big hit...It ended up being an interesting game...It was a good ballgame." Van Horn on Jack Kenley's play: "He's been swinging really good in batting practice. Hitting balls out of the park, hitting balls everywhere...It's just the little things that stand out to me. A lot of people don't watch those things, but I still do...If anyone deserved that hit, it was him." Van Horn on throwing 17 strikeouts against Texas Tech and 16 tonight: "Well, the pitching staff has done a great job and we've done it with a lot of different kids...We've got guys sick, guys filling in...If we're going to play for awhile, we've got to have those guys." Van Horn on the decision to keep Kacey Murphy in: "It was kind of almost the same thing we talked about in the dugout with Coach Johnson last night with Knight...Obviously it ended up not being a very good move...We tried to squeeze just a little too much out of him. Just glad the team picked us up." Kacey Murphy on his performance: "I felt good. Kind of long innings, not really my kind of outing...I wanted to stay out there. I felt good with all of my stuff...Props to them...They jumped fastballs early, I got behind in the sixth inning, so that's on me." Luke Bonfield on his big night after getting benched: "It was big to help the team win and everything. I've been seeing the ball well of late...Last weekend one of our coaches...sat me down and told me to calm down...I'm trying to do what I did tonight every game...I'm just going to take the same approach every night."

STATS OF THE GAME

Razorback batters came up clutch in Saturday night's victory. Arkansas hit 4 for 10 with runners on, 3 for 5 with runners in scoring position and 3 for 9 with two outs. 5 of the Hogs' 7 runs came with two outs. In contrast, Alabama struggled in the same scenarios, hitting 3 for 15 with runners on, 1 for 7 with RISP and 2 for 11 for two outs. Jack Kenley and Luke Bonfield both had big nights against Bama. Kenley went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, including a two-out, two-RBI single to center with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Bonfield finished 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs of his own, launching his sixth homer of the year. Arkansas pitchers threw a season-high 17 strikeouts against Texas Tech on Tuesday night and followed that up with 16 combined strikeouts tonight against Alabama. Kacey Murphy tossed a career-high 11 strikeouts of his own.

WINNING PITCHER

WIN: Evan Lee (Arkansas): 2.0 IP (26 pitches), 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB, 0 ER SAVE: Barrett Loseke (Arkansas): 1.1 IP (21 pitches), 1 H, 2 K's, 1 BB, 0 ER

UP NEXT...