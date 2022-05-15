Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 3 loss to Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE — There was no comeback in store for Arkansas on Sunday, as it dropped its first SEC home series since 2019.

Much like the first two games of the series, the Razorbacks found themselves in an early hole, but Carter Holton didn’t let them dig out of it and helped Vanderbilt win the rubber match 5-0 in seven innings.

The two teams played two fewer innings than normal because Game 2 was postponed and resumed Sunday morning and there was another three-plus hours between the games because of a lengthy lightning and rain delay.

“We get another delay and I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think this delay is going to help us,’” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “Because we had a little momentum, we were going to start playing in 40 minutes, and then we sit around for three hours.”

That bad feeling came to fruition, as Holton — the Commodores’ freshman phenom — carved up the Razorbacks in a seven-inning shutout.

The left-hander allowed just base runners to reach second base, limiting Arkansas to only two hits and four walks while striking out five in seven innings on a career-high 113 pitches.

“I thought he threw his fastball pretty good both sides of the plate,” Van Horn said. “He was throwing his breaking ball to the right-handers kind of on the outer half, and he was landing a little bit. We hadn’t seen that he had landed his breaking ball as much as he did today.

“Then he actually got some fastballs I think called away on some lefties that we thought we really questionable…but I just thought he commanded the baseball and did a great job. He pitched ahead all day.”

As good as Holton was, Vanderbilt didn’t need much offensively. It threatened in the first and second innings before breaking through in the third with the help of an error. Brady Slavens booted a ground ball by Spencer Jones, putting runners on the corners with one out and setting up Dominic Keegan’s sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Keegan added to the lead with a two-run single with two outs. That made it 3-0, but with two fewer innings to work with and Holton in cruise control, it seemed like a much larger margin.

“Kind of a back-breaker when Keegan rolled the ball through the middle,” Van Horn said. “We knew runs were going to be really hard to come by. … A pitcher throwing like Holton’s throwing tonight, then all of a sudden you’re three down, it was tough.”

Tate Kolwyck tacked on a two-run home run in the sixth inning, but the damage was already done.