Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' loss to Duke in the Elite Eight

Arkansas dug itself too big of a hole at the end of the first half and saw its magical season come to an end Saturday night.

An 8-0 run just before halftime, capped by a Trevor Keel 3-pointer at the buzzer, gave Duke its first double-digit lead of the game and carried it to a 78-69 win over the Razorbacks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

It’s the second straight year Arkansas has lost in the Elite Eight after going 25 years between trips to even the Sweet 16.

“Both years have been phenomenal,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “Last year we lost to Baylor and they were national champions, and I'll be shocked if Duke is not national champions in a week or week and a half.”

The first half was tight for about the first 18 minutes, as the Razorbacks — who have struggled to shoot the ball — made 13 of their first 27 shots and were within four points with about two minutes left.

However, those final two minutes were disastrous. With two of its best players — Jaylin Williams and Au’Diese Toney — on the bench in foul trouble, Arkansas missed a couple of point-blank looks that would have cut the deficit in half and Paolo Banchero knocked down a 3 at the other end.

It just got worse from there. Duke called a timeout with 56 seconds remaining and the Razorbacks got a stop, but couldn’t secure the rebound. Mark Williams grabbed the offensive board and got a layup out of the second-chance opportunity.

Instead of holding the ball for the last shot, Chris Lykes attempted a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds on the clock and missed. Williams once again came down with the board and pushed it ahead, where Keels made the aforementioned 3 at the buzzer to make it 45-33 at the half.

“We didn't end the half very well at all and I thought that really, really hurt us,” Musselman said. “We had the ball with an opportunity to either dribble the clock out or get a shot and (it turned into a) potential five-point swing.”

It remained a 12-point margin for about the first five minutes of the second half before Arkansas went on a run to get back in it. Williams converted a 3-point play to cap the 9-2 spurt and pull the Razorbacks within 53-48.

That forced Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski to call a timeout and his team responded with a 10-0 run of its own to put the game away.

“At that timeout, our guys really got organized offensively,” Krzyzewski said. “We scored on four or five straight. We hit on a set that gave us some good looks, got the ball to Paolo, and then reversed it after a couple to AJ (Griffin) and changing the defense helped. From then on we just had control over the game.”

Banchero — Duke’s third-team All-American and projected lottery pick — started that stretch with a layup out of the timeout. He also added a pair of free throws a couple of possessions later that gave the Blue Devils an 11-point lead.

“They ran a wedge play, a little mid-post up-screen for (Banchero), and he converted or got fouled,” Musselman said. “And we go down to the other end and didn't convert and hence the 10-0 run.”

Arkansas didn’t get within single digits again until garbage time, with Duke leading by as many as 18.

Here are some other key takeaways from the Razorbacks’ final game of the 2021-22 season…

Too Many Weapons

Since breaking out of its midseason funk, Arkansas had been one of the best defensive teams in the country. Over a 21-game stretch in which they went 18-3, the Razorbacks held opponents to just 65.2 points on 38.7 percent shooting from the floor and 28.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

They were also coming off a stellar performance against the No. 1 offense in the country, holding Gonzaga to 68 points on 37.5 percent shooting — its third- and second-worst marks of the season, respectively.

That was not the case Saturday. Duke shot better than 54 percent in each half and finished at 54.7 percent (29 of 53). It also made 4 of 10 shots from 3-point range.

It wasn’t just one guy doing the damage, either. Excluding Theo John, who played just five minutes, the Blue Devils stuck to their usual six-man rotation and each of them scored at least 9 points, led by AJ Griffin’s 18.

Banchero finished with 16 points, followed by Wendell Moore Jr. with 14 and Williams with 12 as those in double figures. Keels and Jeremy Roach chipped in nine apiece.