The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) vs Liberty (7-1) on Saturday, Nov. 5, have been announced.

The Hogs and Flames will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a much-needed bye week and will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers this Saturday. Liberty defeated BYU — who Arkansas played a week prior — 41-14 to secure its seventh win of the season going into a bye week.

The Razorbacks have never played Liberty on the gridiron, making it the third matchup this season that the Hogs are playing a team for the first time in program history (Cincinnati and BYU).

Here are the details for Arkansas' game against Liberty: