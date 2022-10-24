News More News
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Arkansas vs Liberty

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The kickoff time and television details for Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) vs Liberty (7-1) on Saturday, Nov. 5, have been announced.

The Hogs and Flames will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a much-needed bye week and will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers this Saturday. Liberty defeated BYU — who Arkansas played a week prior — 41-14 to secure its seventh win of the season going into a bye week.

The Razorbacks have never played Liberty on the gridiron, making it the third matchup this season that the Hogs are playing a team for the first time in program history (Cincinnati and BYU).

Here are the details for Arkansas' game against Liberty:

Details:

WHO: Arkansas vs Liberty

WHEN: 3 p.m. CT

WHERE: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)

