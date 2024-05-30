The TV times and broadcast information for the first three weeks of Arkansas’ 2024 football season were announced by the SEC on Thursday.

Arkansas will open its season with an in-state tilt against UAPB on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. CT before traveling to face Oklahoma State on Sept. 7 with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT. The Razorbacks will return home in Week 3 to host UAB with a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Sept. 14.

The game against UAPB will air on ESPNU, while the Oklahoma State and UAB matchups will broadcast on ABC and the SEC Network, respectively.

This is the first time since the 2017 campaign that the Razorbacks will open their season on a Thursday. The game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.