Kickoff times, TV details for first three weeks of Arkansas football season
The TV times and broadcast information for the first three weeks of Arkansas’ 2024 football season were announced by the SEC on Thursday.
Arkansas will open its season with an in-state tilt against UAPB on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. CT before traveling to face Oklahoma State on Sept. 7 with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT. The Razorbacks will return home in Week 3 to host UAB with a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on Sept. 14.
The game against UAPB will air on ESPNU, while the Oklahoma State and UAB matchups will broadcast on ABC and the SEC Network, respectively.
This is the first time since the 2017 campaign that the Razorbacks will open their season on a Thursday. The game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
UAPB last faced off against Arkansas in 2021, another game that was held at War Memorial Stadium. The Hogs made quick work of the Golden Lions with a 45-3 win that featured shortened quarters in the second half.
Arkansas’ Week 2 matchup against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, will be the first matchup between the two programs since 1980, one that Arkansas claimed victory by a final score of 33-20 in Little Rock.
The Week 3 matchup against UAB is the second head-to-head in the two schools’ history, with the most recent outing occurring in 2014. Arkansas won that game 45-17 in then-head coach Bret Bielema’s second season with the Razorbacks.
Here is Arkansas’ full schedule for the 2024 season:
— vs. UAPB, Aug. 29 (6:30 p.m.)
— at Oklahoma State, Sept. 7 (11 a.m.)
— vs. UAB, Sept. 14 (3:15 p.m.)
— at Auburn, Sept. 21
— at Texas A&M, Sept. 28 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)
— vs. Tennessee, Oct. 5
— BYE, Oct. 12
— vs. LSU, Oct. 19
— at Mississippi State, Oct. 26
— vs. Ole Miss, Nov. 2
— BYE, Nov. 9
— vs. Texas, Nov. 16
— vs. Louisiana Tech
— at Missouri, Nov. 30