After mustering just three points against Mississippi State two weeks ago, the Arkansas offense exploded for 39 points in the Razorbacks’ first SEC win of the season over Florida and the first win in Gainesville in school history.

The main cog in that offense was Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who proved doubters wrong with a performance that was long overdue.

Jefferson finished the game 20-of-31 passing for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added 92 yards on the ground with a touchdown rushing. He was sacked five times for 21 yards, though, which took away from his rushing total.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman praised his quarterback’s performance after the win, which helped the Hogs end a six-game losing streak.

"I thought he played his butt off," Pittman said. "I think third-and-five, Kenny rolled him to the right, I think it was down there, I don’t know if we got a field goal out of it, but we got the first down on a third-and-five and it was just a little half roll to the right and the guy was wide open. It just hit him. Some things like that, we could have been doing for a while."

What looked the most different between previous weeks and Saturday's game was Jefferson's poise. Perhaps it was the change in offensive coordinator from Dan Enos to Kenny Guiton, but Jefferson seemed to look more comfortable, which translated to a better performance.

"From the bye week and on, just being able to get away from the game and really evaluate, take some time away from it and really dig down into myself and get well acquainted with what I needed to do to make sure that I’m playing my best ball and being KJ out there," Jefferson said. "Having fun and putting together a great plan with coach Guiton. Knowing the tempo was going to be able to help us out. It did that."

Arkansas has struggled in close contests, with all but one loss this season coming from one-score games. When the game went into overtime, though, Jefferson said the team stuck together to pull out the win.

"It was a big deal," Jefferson said. "Like (coach Pittman) always tells us, there’s two kinds of people: One that quits and one that fights. We always want to be the one that fights. Our backs were against the wall and the only thing you can do is come out swinging. We stayed together, we kept fighting and we battled."

After the game, Jefferson and Guiton shared a special moment.