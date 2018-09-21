JaTarvious Whitlow has burst onto the scene over the last couple of weeks. What kind of running back is he? What makes him so good as a redshirt freshman?

"Whitlow was a do-it-all athlete at a small school who was all-state in football, basketball and track. After playing mostly quarterback in high school, he's been adding size and strength to his frame and transitioning to being an SEC running back. Right now, you're seeing a more raw talent in Whitlow and not the finished product. His strengths are a nice combination of size and speed, he hits the hole quick and can power through tacklers and get extra yards. He had 69 yards after contact against a good LSU defense last Saturday. He's still learning to read his blocks and needs to do a better job of making guys miss when he gets in the open. He had just one run of over 10 yards against LSU and the lack of explosive plays has been an issue with Auburn's offense through the first three games."